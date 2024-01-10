South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Recovers After Violent Stabbing Incident

South Korea's political landscape recently witnessed an unsettling event. The main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was the victim of a violent attack, resulting in a neck stabbing while he was visiting Busan, a city in southeast South Korea. The assault was so severe that it necessitated a two-hour surgery at Seoul National University Hospital, where Lee was treated in the intensive care unit.

Advertisment

Attack Details and Medical Intervention

The surgery involved vascular reconstruction and the removal of blood clots, a measure taken due to the damage inflicted on Lee's internal jugular vein. The severity of the attack is evident in the critical medical procedures that were undertaken. However, despite the magnitude of the assault, Lee is currently in recovery.

Political Violence: A Rare Occurrence in South Korea

Advertisment

This incident has sparked intense discussions about political violence in South Korea, which has been a rare occurrence in recent decades. The assailant, a 67-year-old man surnamed Kim, had been relentlessly following Lee for several months before the attack. His motives were politically driven, with a primary objective to prevent Lee from becoming president and frustration over corruption-related charges.

Moving Beyond the Politics of Hatred

Despite the violent act against him, Lee has recently expressed his desire to move beyond the "politics of hatred" that may have underpinned the attack. A vocal critic of the current president, he also faces corruption allegations but remains one of the early favorites for the 2027 presidential election. The hope is that this incident would mark the end of the 'politics of hate' in South Korea, and Lee's resilience serves as a beacon of hope for his supporters.