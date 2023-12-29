South Korean Lawmakers’ Crypto Trading Exceeds $97.6 Million, Reveals Probe

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission in South Korea has concluded a three-month-long inspection into the virtual asset transactions of its 298 incumbents. The probe, spanning from May 30, 2020, to May 31, 2023, was instigated following the discovery of substantial cryptocurrency holdings by a young lawmaker. The findings reveal that lawmakers traded over 125.6 billion won (roughly $97.6 million) in virtual assets, with some irregularities noted.

Bitcoin Reigns Supreme

During the inspection period, 18 lawmakers were found to have possessed virtual assets, with 11 trading actively. The buy and sell amounts totaled 62.5 billion won and 63.1 billion won, respectively. The most popular virtual asset among lawmakers was Bitcoin, one of the 107 types held collectively.

Discrepancies Detected

However, the probe uncovered discrepancies for 10 lawmakers between their declared assets and the actual transaction records. One lawmaker failed to report 49 transactions to the National Assembly, alleging that his account was closed at the time. Furthermore, the holdings of three lawmakers shifted during committee meetings, raising concerns about their focus on parliamentary duties. No violation of the conflict of interest law was determined, however.

Recommendations and Future Measures

Several lawmakers’ virtual asset records were found to be unclear, necessitating further checks, but investigative limitations hampered this process. The commission has proposed that the National Assembly require lawmakers to report their virtual asset holdings before the commencement of the next term following the April 10 general elections. Furthermore, South Korea will enforce transparency around the crypto and other asset holdings of public officials starting next year, with approximately 5,800 officials expected to report their holdings via an integrated asset disclosure service under the purview of South Korea’s Ethics Policy Division. This initiative, designed to foster transparency, public trust, and accountability among public servants, follows the passing of new laws in May, which was prompted by a scandal involving a lawmaker and their undisclosed assets.

