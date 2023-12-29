en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

South Korean Lawmakers’ Crypto Trading Exceeds $97.6 Million, Reveals Probe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:05 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:32 am EST
South Korean Lawmakers’ Crypto Trading Exceeds $97.6 Million, Reveals Probe

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission in South Korea has concluded a three-month-long inspection into the virtual asset transactions of its 298 incumbents. The probe, spanning from May 30, 2020, to May 31, 2023, was instigated following the discovery of substantial cryptocurrency holdings by a young lawmaker. The findings reveal that lawmakers traded over 125.6 billion won (roughly $97.6 million) in virtual assets, with some irregularities noted.

Bitcoin Reigns Supreme

During the inspection period, 18 lawmakers were found to have possessed virtual assets, with 11 trading actively. The buy and sell amounts totaled 62.5 billion won and 63.1 billion won, respectively. The most popular virtual asset among lawmakers was Bitcoin, one of the 107 types held collectively.

(Read Also: South Korea to Expand Foreign Worker Hiring Amid Labor Shortages)

Discrepancies Detected

However, the probe uncovered discrepancies for 10 lawmakers between their declared assets and the actual transaction records. One lawmaker failed to report 49 transactions to the National Assembly, alleging that his account was closed at the time. Furthermore, the holdings of three lawmakers shifted during committee meetings, raising concerns about their focus on parliamentary duties. No violation of the conflict of interest law was determined, however.

(Read Also: South Korean Intelligence Warns of Potential North Korean Provocations Amid Election Seasons)

Recommendations and Future Measures

Several lawmakers’ virtual asset records were found to be unclear, necessitating further checks, but investigative limitations hampered this process. The commission has proposed that the National Assembly require lawmakers to report their virtual asset holdings before the commencement of the next term following the April 10 general elections. Furthermore, South Korea will enforce transparency around the crypto and other asset holdings of public officials starting next year, with approximately 5,800 officials expected to report their holdings via an integrated asset disclosure service under the purview of South Korea’s Ethics Policy Division. This initiative, designed to foster transparency, public trust, and accountability among public servants, follows the passing of new laws in May, which was prompted by a scandal involving a lawmaker and their undisclosed assets.

Read More

0
Cryptocurrency Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

By Olalekan Adigun

Crypto Surge Amidst Legal Turmoil: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried

By Bijay Laxmi

Cryptocurrency Crisis: The Fall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried

By Dil Bar Irshad

Crypto Titans' Downfall: A Damaging Blow to the Cryptocurrency Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Bitcoin ETF Approval: A Consolidation Period Could Be Key, Says Crypto ...
@Cryptocurrency · 5 hours
Bitcoin ETF Approval: A Consolidation Period Could Be Key, Says Crypto ...
heart comment 0
The Downfall of Crypto Tycoons: A Cautionary Tale for the Cryptocurrency Industry

By Nitish Verma

The Downfall of Crypto Tycoons: A Cautionary Tale for the Cryptocurrency Industry
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
The Cryptocurrency Industry’s Tarnished Reputation: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried

By Mazhar Abbas

The Cryptocurrency Industry's Tarnished Reputation: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried
DoJ Emerges as Leading Crypto Enforcement Authority in 2023, Overshadowing the SEC

By BNN Correspondents

DoJ Emerges as Leading Crypto Enforcement Authority in 2023, Overshadowing the SEC
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
3 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
3 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
4 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
4 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
5 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
5 mins
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
6 mins
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
6 mins
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
9 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
3 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
5 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
38 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
39 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app