Crime

South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination

South Korea’s Democratic Party leader, Lee Jae-myung, was brutally stabbed in the neck while addressing a crowd in Busan. The incident occurred at the site of a forthcoming international airport, where Lee was engaging with reporters. It was a shocking intrusion of violence into the political sphere, raising questions about the state of the nation’s politics.

Attacker Poses as Supporter

The assailant, who disguised himself as a supporter, asked for an autograph before launching his attack. Donning a paper crown with ‘I’m Lee Jae-myung’ inscribed in Korean, the attacker’s deception was convincing enough to get close to the leader. It was further revealed that the weapon, a 7-inch knife, had been purchased online, highlighting the ease with which potentially lethal weapons can be procured.

(Read Also: Korea’s Incheon Projected to Face Higher Sea Level Rise Than Global Average)

Injuries and Immediate Response

Lee suffered a small laceration on the left side of his neck and an injury to his jugular vein. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency vascular surgery. Despite the severity of his injuries, Lee is expected to survive. His current condition is stable, albeit under intensive care. The attacker, identified only by his surname Kim, was apprehended at the scene.

(Read Also: South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack)

Police Investigation and Charges

Kim, born in 1957, confessed to his intention to kill Lee. The police are still investigating to establish a motive. Amid the ongoing investigation, a charge of attempted murder is being prepared against Kim. The incident has raised profound concerns about the security of political figures in South Korea, especially in light of the approaching parliamentary elections.

Political Ramifications

This shocking incident has sent ripples through South Korea’s political landscape. Lee, a prominent opposition figure, had been rallying his party against President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservatives. The attack has sparked renewed calls for enhanced protection of politicians. It is an unwelcome reminder of the violent incidents that have targeted high-profile figures in South Korea in recent years. Furthermore, this attack has intensified the political climate, casting a long shadow over the upcoming elections.

0
Crime Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

