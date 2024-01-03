South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack

On Tuesday, South Korea’s Democratic Party leader, Lee Jae-myung, was brutally assaulted during a press conference in Busan. The attacker, identified as a man born in 1957 with the surname Kim, stabbed Lee in the neck while he was engaged in conversation with the press. Lee was rushed to Seoul National University Hospital for emergency vascular surgery to repair a small laceration on his neck’s left side and damage to his jugular vein. Despite the severity of the injury, he is expected to survive.

Assailant Poses as Supporter

The assailant, wearing a paper crown as a disguise, masqueraded as a supporter. He approached Lee requesting an autograph, only to assault him with a roughly 7-inch knife purchased online. Kim was promptly arrested at the scene and confessed to the attempted murder of Lee Jae-myung.

Heightened Political Tensions

This shocking event has amplified concerns over the increasing political tension in South Korea and the urgent need for enhanced security measures for elected officials. The attack has been widely condemned as a destructive act against democracy and is reminiscent of the political violence that has frequently occurred in the region. The assault has further deepened the divide between conservatives and liberals in the nation.

Parallels with Shinzo Abe’s Assassination

Interestingly, this incident has drawn parallels with the assassination of Japanese leader Shinzo Abe a year prior. Some have speculated about foreign influence, particularly from China, although opinions diverge regarding the plausibility of this theory. The South Korean police continue to investigate the motive behind Kim’s gruesome attack on Lee Jae-myung.