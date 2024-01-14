en English
Politics

South Korean Bipartisan Lawmakers Form ‘Grand Future Coalition’ for New Political Entity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
South Korean Bipartisan Lawmakers Form 'Grand Future Coalition' for New Political Entity

In a significant political development, a coalition of bipartisan lawmakers in South Korea have broken away from their respective parties to lay the groundwork for a new political entity. This group of lawmakers, who have formerly been a part of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), People Power Party (PPP), and Justice Party, have provisionally named their coalition the ‘Grand Future Coalition.’

Key Figures and Their Vision

The key figures spearheading this political movement are Reps. Cho Eung-cheon, Kim Jong-min, and Lee Won-wook from the DP, former PPP lawmaker Jeong Tae-keun, and ex-Justice Party lawmaker Park Won-seok. At the launch event held at the National Assembly, these individuals criticized the current political system as being outdated and ineffective in addressing the pressing issues facing the nation, including the crises in people’s livelihoods, national future, and leadership. They advocated for the dismantling of the old system and called for the establishment of a democratic multi-party system.

Support from Other Political Figures

The event also saw the presence of significant political figures like former DP chair Lee Nak-yeon, former PPP chair Lee Jun-seok, ex-DP Rep. Keum Tae-sub, and independent lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja. These individuals have also been actively working on establishing new parties, indicating a possible shift in the country’s political landscape.

Preparations for the New Party

Prior to the launch ceremony, discussions were held amongst these political figures, exploring the potential for collaboration in forming the new party. This move signifies a potential transformation in South Korea’s political scene, indicating a growing dissatisfaction with the existing political system and a desire for a more inclusive and democratic political process.

Politics South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

