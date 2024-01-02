South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats

In a significant move aimed at ensuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared that South Korea and the United States are on track to finalize the establishment of a bolstered extended deterrence regime by mid-2024.

This strategic initiative is designed as a countermeasure to the escalating nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea.

Comprehensive Deterrence Strategy

The concept of ‘extended deterrence’ signifies the United States’ pledge to deter attacks against its allies, utilizing its vast military capabilities including, prominently, nuclear weapons.

This enhanced deterrence regime between South Korea and the United States is particularly noteworthy considering North Korea’s relentless pursuit of nuclear weapon development and ballistic missile testing.

These actions by North Korea pose a direct threat to South Korea’s national security and necessitate a robust response.