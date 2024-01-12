South Korea Unravels Assassination Plot on Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung

In a shocking revelation, the South Korean police have uncovered an assassination plot aimed at the nation’s leading opposition figure, Lee Jae-myung. The perpetrator, a 66-year-old man identified only as Kim, was caught in the act and is currently standing trial for attempted murder. This incident marks a disconcerting escalation in the country’s political polarization, raising concerns about the stability of South Korea’s democratic fabric.

Long-Drawn Plan of Attack

The police report suggests that Kim had been following Lee Jae-myung’s movements since June of the previous year, meticulously planning his attack. He had armed himself with a camping knife purchased online and had even attended several political rallies that Lee had addressed, intending to map out the course of his attack. In an ominous twist, Kim had penned an eight-page manifesto detailing his motives, which he intended to distribute post-assault, signaling his determination to make a statement.

Political Motivation at the Core

Kim’s primary motive, as per his confession, was to prevent Lee Jae-myung from ever assuming the presidency and influencing the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections. He was specifically disgruntled about the pace of legal proceedings against Lee on corruption allegations. Lee, who leads the liberal Democratic Party, has been a significant political figure in South Korea, having run for president in 2022. He is known for his left-leaning policies, including his commitment to establishing a universal basic income.

A Second Person Under Investigation

In addition to Kim, the police have questioned another individual briefed on Kim’s plan and entrusted with sealed envelopes containing the manifesto. These were to be sent to relatives and news outlets after the execution of the attack. The involvement of this second person shines a light on the extent of this assassination plot, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The attempted assassination of Lee Jae-myung is an unsettling display of the deepening political divide in South Korea. It is indicative of the growing unrest and extremism seeping into the country’s political landscape. As the nation grapples with this incident, it is a stark reminder of the fragility of democracy and the urgent need for unity and tolerance amidst political differences.