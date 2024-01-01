en English
Politics

South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Deterrence Against North Korea’s Nuclear Threats

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, and his American counterparts have charted a new course in their strategic alliance, aiming to fortify their defense mechanisms against an increasingly hostile North Korea.

The leaders have confirmed that their ‘enhanced extended deterrence’ framework will be fully operational by the first half of 2024, in a move that underscores the urgency of their shared security concerns.

Addressing the Rising Threat

North Korea’s escalating nuclear activities and aggressive rhetoric have prompted South Korea and the United States to expedite their collaborative defense efforts.

This urgency has been underscored by North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, who has instructed his military commanders to use ‘maximum force’ against the allies, should they instigate a military confrontation.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

