South Korea to Suspend 4,900 Doctors' Licenses Amid Healthcare Strike and Reform Protests

Amid a significant healthcare crisis, South Korea has started procedures to suspend the medical licenses of nearly 4,900 junior doctors who have resigned in protest against the government's medical training reforms. The strike, which began on February 20, is a response to plans for a sharp increase in doctor numbers, aimed at addressing shortages and serving the country's ageing population. However, medics argue that this will compromise service quality.

Background and Government Response

The walkout has seen nearly 12,000 junior doctors, or 93 percent of the trainee workforce, absent from hospitals, defying government orders to return. This has led to surgery cancellations, long wait times, and delayed treatments, prompting Seoul to mobilize military medics and allocate millions in state reserves to alleviate the crisis. On March 8, the health ministry began the license suspension process for over 4,900 doctors, signaling a firm stance against the strike.

Efforts to Ease the Crisis

In response to the strike's impact, the government has announced new measures to improve pay and conditions for trainee medics, including a review of their continuous 36-hour work period. Despite these efforts, the healthcare system remains strained, with military doctors expected to start working in civilian hospitals. The government maintains that the reform, which includes admitting 2,000 more students to medical schools annually, is crucial for addressing the low doctor-to-population ratio among developed nations.

Dialogue and Public Opinion

While the government remains open to dialogue and has shown willingness to protect trainee doctors who return to work before the administrative measure is complete, the plan has faced criticism not only from the medical community but also from the public. A recent poll found that 34 percent of people believe negotiations are necessary. Editorials and public discourse emphasize the need for dialogue between the government and striking doctors to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy to the healthcare system.

As South Korea grapples with this unprecedented healthcare challenge, the outcomes of these protests and the government's response will likely have long-lasting implications for the country's medical system and its capacity to serve an ageing population. The situation underscores the complexity of healthcare reform and the balance between increasing medical personnel and maintaining service quality.