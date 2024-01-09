en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North Korea

South Korea Suspends Maritime Non-Hostility Zone Agreement with North Korea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
South Korea Suspends Maritime Non-Hostility Zone Agreement with North Korea

South Korea has announced a pivotal shift in its approach to regional security, suspending its maritime ‘non-hostility zone’ agreement with North Korea. The decision comes in response to heightened tensions stirred by North Korea’s recent artillery fire activities in the Yellow Sea region, indicating an escalation in South Korea’s military readiness against perceived provocations.

From Peace Initiative to Military Readiness

The non-hostility zone was a mutual agreement between South and North Korea, a region where both nations pledged to refrain from conducting military drills as a measure to mitigate potential conflict. Its suspension marks a significant deviation from South Korea’s previous strategies of managing its maritime boundaries with North Korea.

This move allows for reconnaissance and maneuver operations near North Korean territorial waters. The decision follows North Korea’s violation of the 2018 military agreement over 3,000 times, coupled with its recent display of artillery firepower in the Yellow Sea, leading to the launch of over 200 artillery shells near the maritime border.

Rising Tensions and the Risk of Accidental Clashes

The escalating tensions are further stoked by South Korean and US military exercises near the border, as well as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s orders to expedite war preparations and widen strategic cooperation with ‘independent anti-imperialist’ countries.

The invalidation of buffer zones, established under the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, has increased the risk of accidental clashes between South and North Korea. North Korea’s restoration of military measures, previously halted under the 2018 pact, adds fuel to the concerns over the growing risk of accidental clashes near the sea border.

The Reverberations of Regional Security

The suspension of the non-hostility zone casts a long shadow on the fragile nature of agreements between the two Koreas, technically still at war since the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953, rather than a peace treaty. It signifies the shaky ground on which these peace initiatives stand, with the potential to tip over at the slightest provocation.

The move also has broader implications for regional security, potentially affecting the dynamics of Northeast Asian international relations and the involvement of allied countries in the region. It reflects the delicate balancing act that South Korea has to maintain in its relations with North Korea, a balance that has been severely tested in recent times.

0
North Korea Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

North Korea

See more
8 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's Message to Japan: A Sign of Hope for Dialogue?
Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, delivered an unusual message of sympathy to Japan in the wake of a devastating earthquake on New Year’s Day. This surprising communication has ignited speculation among Japanese officials regarding North Korea’s potential openness to dialogue. The missive was addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a staunch advocate for
Kim Jong Un's Message to Japan: A Sign of Hope for Dialogue?
South Korea Issues Stern Warning After North Korea's Artillery Fire Near Yeonpyeong Island
15 hours ago
South Korea Issues Stern Warning After North Korea's Artillery Fire Near Yeonpyeong Island
Kim Jong Un Visits Arms Factories Amid US Criticism of North Korea's Weapons Transfers with Russia
16 hours ago
Kim Jong Un Visits Arms Factories Amid US Criticism of North Korea's Weapons Transfers with Russia
North Korea Executes Individuals for Breaching COVID-19 Regulations, Reports South Korean White Paper
10 hours ago
North Korea Executes Individuals for Breaching COVID-19 Regulations, Reports South Korean White Paper
North Korea’s Escalation: South Korea Declared as 'Principal Enemy'
11 hours ago
North Korea’s Escalation: South Korea Declared as 'Principal Enemy'
North Korea's Display of Power: Kim Jong-Un Supervises Military Drill
14 hours ago
North Korea's Display of Power: Kim Jong-Un Supervises Military Drill
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
42 seconds
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
1 min
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
1 min
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
2 mins
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
3 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
4 mins
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
5 mins
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
5 mins
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
6 mins
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
7 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
8 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
8 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
8 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app