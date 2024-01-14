South Korea Mandates Official Use of Body Cameras for Police
In a significant step towards police transparency and accountability, South Korea has enacted legislation mandating the official use of body cameras by police officers.
This directive follows the National Assembly’s approval of a partial revision to the Act on the Performance of Duties by Police Officers.
The changes, proposed by Rep. Ji Seong-ho and independent lawmaker Park Wan-ju, are anticipated to be operational in the second half of the year, a semester after their official announcement.
The revised act dictates body cameras as standard police equipment, funded through the government budget.
This development is a shift from the previous system where officers used their personal body cameras. The move aims to ensure uniform standards of recording, data storage, and usage across the force.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments