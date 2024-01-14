South Korea Mandates Official Use of Body Cameras for Police

In a significant step towards police transparency and accountability, South Korea has enacted legislation mandating the official use of body cameras by police officers.

This directive follows the National Assembly’s approval of a partial revision to the Act on the Performance of Duties by Police Officers.

The changes, proposed by Rep. Ji Seong-ho and independent lawmaker Park Wan-ju, are anticipated to be operational in the second half of the year, a semester after their official announcement.

The revised act dictates body cameras as standard police equipment, funded through the government budget.

This development is a shift from the previous system where officers used their personal body cameras. The move aims to ensure uniform standards of recording, data storage, and usage across the force.