South Korea Extends Tax Credit to Boost Domestic Economy Amidst Slowdown Concerns

In a crucial move to stimulate the domestic economy, the South Korean government and the People Power Party (PPP) have extended a temporary tax credit for facility investment by one year. The policy, which had come to an end in the previous year, was announced by PPP policy chief Yu Eui-dong. In addition, the authorities are contemplating a hike in the income tax deduction rate for transactions at traditional markets, from 40% to a substantial 80%. This decision, if finalized, will involve amendments to the Act on Restriction on Special Cases Concerning Taxation.

Counteracting Economic Slowdown

Amidst an expected economic recovery fueled by exports and a projected stabilization of inflation, there are mounting concerns regarding a possible domestic economic slowdown. This is largely attributed to prolonged inflation, high interest rates, and diminished construction investment. As a countermeasure, the government and the PPP have agreed upon a set of measures aimed at revitalizing the economy through state economic policies. These comprise an electricity fare exemption worth approximately 193 million USD for over 1.26 million small business owners during the first quarter. There will also be financial support to the tune of nearly 2.3 trillion won to ease their interest burdens.

A Question of Taxation

In response to the question on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s commitment to abolish income tax on financial investments, finance minister Choi Sang-mok indicated that such legislative changes would necessitate discussions among the political parties. President Yeol has been vocal about his intention to scrap the planned capital gains tax on income from financial investments to uplift investor sentiment and stock values. He has argued that despite the presence of globally competitive companies, the equity markets are ‘significantly undervalued’.

A Glimpse into the Future

South Korea had planned to levy at least 20% tax starting 2025 if annual capital gains from stock investments exceed 50 million won. This comes after a two-year delay and investors who earned more than 2.5 million won in other financial assets will also be obligated to pay the levy. With the benchmark Kospi index rising by up to 0.7% on the first trading day of 2024, the future of the South Korean economy seems to be on a promising trajectory.