South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan

In a significant development, the South Korean government stands on the verge of finalizing the collection of criminal penalties from the late former President Chun Doo-hwan. The penalties, related to bribery proceeds, have been a point of contention ever since the Supreme Court’s 1997 ruling, which ordered Chun to forfeit more than 220 billion won for accumulating slush funds.

From Military General to President

Chun, a military general who had seized power in a coup in 1979, served as the president of South Korea until 1988. His presidency was marked by numerous allegations of corruption, leading to the Supreme Court’s order. Despite the ruling, the recovery of the penalties has been a protracted affair, with the state managing to recover only 128.2 billion won from Chun during his lifetime.

The Path to Recovery

The former president’s demise in 2021 at the age of 90 opened up new avenues for the collection of the remaining penalties. The last asset that could be seized was three plots of land in Osan, valued at 5.5 billion won. A recent court trial concerning these assets ended in favor of the state, with the property trust company managing the asset on behalf of Chun’s family losing the lawsuit. This verdict has set the stage for the seizure of the land.

The Remaining Penalties

Despite these developments, penalties totaling 86.7 billion won still remain uncollected. The collection of these penalties hinges on potential retroactive legislation. The South Korean government, thus, faces a considerable challenge in its quest to recover the full amount of the penalties.