en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan

In a significant development, the South Korean government stands on the verge of finalizing the collection of criminal penalties from the late former President Chun Doo-hwan. The penalties, related to bribery proceeds, have been a point of contention ever since the Supreme Court’s 1997 ruling, which ordered Chun to forfeit more than 220 billion won for accumulating slush funds.

From Military General to President

Chun, a military general who had seized power in a coup in 1979, served as the president of South Korea until 1988. His presidency was marked by numerous allegations of corruption, leading to the Supreme Court’s order. Despite the ruling, the recovery of the penalties has been a protracted affair, with the state managing to recover only 128.2 billion won from Chun during his lifetime.

The Path to Recovery

The former president’s demise in 2021 at the age of 90 opened up new avenues for the collection of the remaining penalties. The last asset that could be seized was three plots of land in Osan, valued at 5.5 billion won. A recent court trial concerning these assets ended in favor of the state, with the property trust company managing the asset on behalf of Chun’s family losing the lawsuit. This verdict has set the stage for the seizure of the land.

The Remaining Penalties

Despite these developments, penalties totaling 86.7 billion won still remain uncollected. The collection of these penalties hinges on potential retroactive legislation. The South Korean government, thus, faces a considerable challenge in its quest to recover the full amount of the penalties.

0
Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
15 seconds ago
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
In a notable display of dissent, key Senate Democrats are openly criticizing President Biden for the recent approval of arms sales to the Israeli military, a move that circumvented Congressional approval. Expressing their discontent, some of Biden’s closest allies in the Senate are calling for a reconsideration of this decision, citing concerns about the ongoing
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
3 mins ago
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
Illness-Driven Attendance Fluctuations Fuel Tensions in the House
3 mins ago
Illness-Driven Attendance Fluctuations Fuel Tensions in the House
High-Speed Chase Involving Juveniles Unfolds in Hamilton County
28 seconds ago
High-Speed Chase Involving Juveniles Unfolds in Hamilton County
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
3 mins ago
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
Twelve Cadets Graduate from CORE Custody Academy, Ready to Serve
3 mins ago
Twelve Cadets Graduate from CORE Custody Academy, Ready to Serve
Latest Headlines
World News
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
15 seconds
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure
32 seconds
Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
55 seconds
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
Bluefield Beavers Triumph Over Shady Spring Tigers in New River CTC Invitational
1 min
Bluefield Beavers Triumph Over Shady Spring Tigers in New River CTC Invitational
NBA Trade Deadline: Key Moves and Speculations
1 min
NBA Trade Deadline: Key Moves and Speculations
Morris Knolls Dominates at Morris County Relays
1 min
Morris Knolls Dominates at Morris County Relays
Nimes Exhibition Center: A Gateway to Exciting Events in 2024
1 min
Nimes Exhibition Center: A Gateway to Exciting Events in 2024
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Blend of Comfort, Performance, and Sustainability
2 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Blend of Comfort, Performance, and Sustainability
Sam Darnold to Start in 49ers' Regular-Season Finale Against Rams
2 mins
Sam Darnold to Start in 49ers' Regular-Season Finale Against Rams
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app