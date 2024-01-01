en English
Politics

South Korea and US to Establish Strengthened Deterrence Regime against North Korea

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:24 pm EST
South Korea and US to Establish Strengthened Deterrence Regime against North Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced that his country and the United States are on course to establish a reinforced extended deterrence regime by the first half of 2024, a crucial step to counteract potential military threats emanating from North Korea. This announcement marks a significant development in the security landscape of the region, as North Korea continues to advance its nuclear and missile programs.

Strengthening the Deterrence Regime

The concept of extended deterrence pertains to the commitment made by a nuclear-armed state to protect a non-nuclear ally. In this context, the United States pledges to defend South Korea. The projected enhancement of this regime points to the escalating security concerns in the region. The strengthened deterrence is likely to incorporate a blend of military, economic, and diplomatic measures designed to safeguard South Korea and uphold regional stability.

A Strategic Partnership

This development signifies an integral part of the broader strategic partnership between South Korea and the United States. This collaboration extends beyond military cooperation and includes a united front to address the intricate challenges of regional security. In his New Year’s Day address, President Yoon Suk-yeol also pledged to address economic issues such as increasing urban housing supply and pushing for deregulation to stimulate business investments.

Addressing Domestic Challenges

Along with the external security threats, President Yoon also acknowledged the internal challenges faced by his country, including the low birth rate. The President emphasized the necessity for reforms and improvements to the livelihoods of the general public. This commitment comes as the nation prepares for the general elections scheduled for April.

Politics South Korea United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.


