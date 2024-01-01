en English
Politics

South Korea and U.S. to Finalize Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
South Korea and U.S. to Finalize Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024

In a significant move to bolster defense against the escalating North Korean nuclear threat, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced that his nation and the United States are on course to finalize a reinforced extended deterrence regime by mid-2024. This commitment from the U.S. to utilize its military, primarily its nuclear forces, to deter attacks on its allies, receives fresh impetus in the face of the growing menace of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Strengthening Defense, Ensuring Security

The enhanced deterrence regime aims to fortify South Korea's defense posture by ensuring the more effective integration of U.S. strategic assets into their defense strategies. This move, pivotal in the provision of a robust security guarantee against potential North Korean aggression, also serves to reaffirm the firm military alliance between South Korea and the United States.

(Read Also: China Reopens Borders, Boosts Tourism Amid Slow Recovery of International Travel)

A Response to North Korean Threats

The decision comes as a response to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's call for the mobilization of the most powerful means to annihilate the U.S. and South Korea in the event of military confrontation. This followed North Korea's testing of its largest ballistic missiles and the launch of its first military reconnaissance satellite in 2023, along with a pledge to augment its nuclear arsenal, construct military drones, and launch three new spy satellites in 2024.

(Read Also: Devastating 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan)

Looking Ahead: Extended Deterrence

As part of the strengthened deterrence regime, the two nations aim to bolster cooperation on nuclear planning and operations, with a focus on completing a shared nuclear strategy by mid-2024. The extended deterrence system is designed to fundamentally deter any North Korean nuclear and missile threats. This critical development comes amidst escalating rhetoric from North Korea and increased military drills conducted by the United States with South Korea. The strengthening of this alliance vouches for a more secure future, offsetting the risks posed by Pyongyang’s nuclear provocations.

Politics South Korea United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

