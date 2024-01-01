en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024

In a strategic response aimed at countering the increasing security threats posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has announced that South Korea and the United States are set to complete a strengthened extended deterrence regime within the first half of 2024. The initiative is designed to reinforce the defensive posture of South Korea by leveraging the military capabilities of the United States, including its nuclear arsenal, to deter North Korean aggression.

A Collaborative Defence Strategy

The collaboration between Seoul and Washington aims to ensure the security and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the broader region by enhancing their combined defense and deterrence strategies. The Yoon administration has increased cooperation with the US on nuclear planning and operations, a move precipitated by North Korea test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile and demonstrating the need for enhanced deterrence.

North Korea: A Persistent Threat

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has instructed his military to use maximum force against South Korea and the United States in case of military confrontation. The bellicose leader has also threatened a nuclear attack on Seoul and ordered a military arsenal build-up. In the face of these threats, President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to keep Pyongyang’s military provocations at bay with the joint extended deterrence system with Washington.

International Response to North Korea

Pyongyang’s aggressive military posturing has not gone unnoticed by the international community. The United Nations Security Council has on multiple occasions adopted resolutions calling on North Korea to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. However, North Korea remains defiant, having successfully launched a reconnaissance satellite, enshrined its status as a nuclear power in its constitution, and test-fired advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles.

This development underscores the strong alliance between South Korea and the United States and highlights the continued commitment of both nations to counter North Korea’s growing military threats. The extended deterrence regime is a significant step in this direction, marking a new phase in the strategic alliance between these two nations.

0
Politics South Korea United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy in Democratic Republic of Congo

By Saboor Bayat

Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023

By Justice Nwafor

Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Authorities Seize $10M Worth of Narcotics: A Glimpse into the Scale of ...
@Crime · 13 mins
Authorities Seize $10M Worth of Narcotics: A Glimpse into the Scale of ...
heart comment 0
Uncollectable VAT Arrears and Bitcoin’s Bullish Future: A Tale of Two Financial Scenarios

By Rizwan Shah

Uncollectable VAT Arrears and Bitcoin's Bullish Future: A Tale of Two Financial Scenarios
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia’s Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience

By Rizwan Shah

Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
North Koreans Ring in 2024 with State-Approved Festivities Amid Nuclear Pledge

By BNN Correspondents

North Koreans Ring in 2024 with State-Approved Festivities Amid Nuclear Pledge
David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party

By Saboor Bayat

David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party
Latest Headlines
World News
President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy in Democratic Republic of Congo
3 mins
President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy in Democratic Republic of Congo
Year 2023 in Sports: A Recap of Noteworthy Events and Achievements
6 mins
Year 2023 in Sports: A Recap of Noteworthy Events and Achievements
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support
8 mins
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support
Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity
8 mins
Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
9 mins
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024
10 mins
Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024
Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images
10 mins
Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
12 mins
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance
13 mins
Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app