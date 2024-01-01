South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024

In a strategic response aimed at countering the increasing security threats posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has announced that South Korea and the United States are set to complete a strengthened extended deterrence regime within the first half of 2024. The initiative is designed to reinforce the defensive posture of South Korea by leveraging the military capabilities of the United States, including its nuclear arsenal, to deter North Korean aggression.

A Collaborative Defence Strategy

The collaboration between Seoul and Washington aims to ensure the security and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the broader region by enhancing their combined defense and deterrence strategies. The Yoon administration has increased cooperation with the US on nuclear planning and operations, a move precipitated by North Korea test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile and demonstrating the need for enhanced deterrence.

North Korea: A Persistent Threat

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has instructed his military to use maximum force against South Korea and the United States in case of military confrontation. The bellicose leader has also threatened a nuclear attack on Seoul and ordered a military arsenal build-up. In the face of these threats, President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to keep Pyongyang’s military provocations at bay with the joint extended deterrence system with Washington.

International Response to North Korea

Pyongyang’s aggressive military posturing has not gone unnoticed by the international community. The United Nations Security Council has on multiple occasions adopted resolutions calling on North Korea to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. However, North Korea remains defiant, having successfully launched a reconnaissance satellite, enshrined its status as a nuclear power in its constitution, and test-fired advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles.

This development underscores the strong alliance between South Korea and the United States and highlights the continued commitment of both nations to counter North Korea’s growing military threats. The extended deterrence regime is a significant step in this direction, marking a new phase in the strategic alliance between these two nations.