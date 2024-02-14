South Korea and Cuba Establish Diplomatic Relations: A New Chapter in Latin American Diplomacy

In a historic move, South Korea and Cuba have established diplomatic relations, exchanging official letters in New York. This significant turning point, which took place on Valentine's Day 2024, aims to strengthen and expand South Korea's diplomacy in Latin America, contributing to substantial cooperation between the two countries.

A New Chapter: South Korea and Cuba's Diplomatic Ties

The Republic of Korea, also known as South Korea, has officially established diplomatic relations with Cuba, making it the 193rd country to have such ties with the East Asian nation. The decision was made in accordance with international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. This new chapter in their relationship comes after decades of no official relations between the two countries.

Exchanges Resume After Decades of Dormancy

The two countries exchanged diplomatic letters between their missions to the United Nations, signaling the beginning of their ambassador-level diplomatic relations. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 14,000 South Koreans annually visited Cuba. However, exchanges were cut off after Cuba's socialist revolution in 1959. Despite this, trade between the countries still amounted to 21 million U.S. dollars in 2022.

Strengthening Diplomacy in Latin America

With this new diplomatic relationship, South Korea intends to bolster its presence in the Latin American region, where Cuba maintains close relations with countries sharing socialist ideology. Although Cuba continues to have strong ties with North Korea, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has made efforts to establish diplomatic relations with Cuba in a low-key manner, considering the sensitive nature of inter-Korean relations.

Cuba has shown signs of shifting its stance on establishing official diplomatic relations with South Korea following its normalization of relations with the United States. In a recent move, the Cuban government invited the South Korean Foreign Minister to attend a multilateral summit meeting in Havana, leading to speculation of progress in behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Before this significant development, Cuba was one of the few nations that did not have official diplomatic ties with South Korea. The establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is expected to open new avenues for cooperation and collaboration, further strengthening South Korea's position in the global arena.

