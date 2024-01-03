South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings

South Jersey governing bodies are gearing up for their annual reorganization meetings, where incumbent and newly elected members of city councils, township committees, and other local government entities will be sworn in.

These meetings are also poised to see the appointment of new mayors in several towns across the region. As part of the reorganization, one of the significant changes expected is in the town of Toms River, where the Mayor, Daniel Rodrick, initiated sweeping changes on his first day in office.

Major Changes in South Jersey Administration

Mayor Rodrick’s changes in Toms River’s administration include appointing professionals, extending contracts, introducing ordinances to repeal certificate of occupancy, and restructuring the township’s Department of Administration.

He also appointed new members to the Planning Board. However, these changes have not been without controversy, as some council members have voiced concerns about the lack of transparency and fairness in the decision-making process.