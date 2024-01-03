en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings

South Jersey governing bodies are gearing up for their annual reorganization meetings, where incumbent and newly elected members of city councils, township committees, and other local government entities will be sworn in.

These meetings are also poised to see the appointment of new mayors in several towns across the region. As part of the reorganization, one of the significant changes expected is in the town of Toms River, where the Mayor, Daniel Rodrick, initiated sweeping changes on his first day in office.

Major Changes in South Jersey Administration

Mayor Rodrick’s changes in Toms River’s administration include appointing professionals, extending contracts, introducing ordinances to repeal certificate of occupancy, and restructuring the township’s Department of Administration.

He also appointed new members to the Planning Board. However, these changes have not been without controversy, as some council members have voiced concerns about the lack of transparency and fairness in the decision-making process.

0
Politics United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims

By Muhammad Jawad

Agodi Gardens: A Legal Stand-off between Heritage Preservation and Public Security

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

CFO's Dismissal over Credit Card Misuse Deemed Discriminatory: A Wake-Up Call for Employers

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Man Formally Charged with Downloading Child Abuse Images Pleads Not Guilty

By Geeta Pillai

Ipsos Global Survey Predicts Major Trends for 2024 ...
@Politics · 2 mins
Ipsos Global Survey Predicts Major Trends for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections

By Wojciech Zylm

Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections
California Court Decisions Reshape PAGA Litigation Landscape

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

California Court Decisions Reshape PAGA Litigation Landscape
Political Image-Building and Leadership Change: A Peek Into Modi’s Rule

By Rafia Tasleem

Political Image-Building and Leadership Change: A Peek Into Modi's Rule
Trump Appeals Against Ballot Disqualification Ruling in Maine

By Muhammad Jawad

Trump Appeals Against Ballot Disqualification Ruling in Maine
Latest Headlines
World News
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
21 seconds
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
24 seconds
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
31 seconds
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
46 seconds
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
1 min
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
Controversial NXT Match: Roxanne Perez Faces Arianna Grace
2 mins
Controversial NXT Match: Roxanne Perez Faces Arianna Grace
Cleveland Guardians' 2024 Season Outlook: New Leadership, Young Talents, and Strategic Moves
2 mins
Cleveland Guardians' 2024 Season Outlook: New Leadership, Young Talents, and Strategic Moves
Highmark Stadium's Inadequate Amenities Vs Buffalo Bills' Unwavering Popularity
2 mins
Highmark Stadium's Inadequate Amenities Vs Buffalo Bills' Unwavering Popularity
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging
2 mins
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
18 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
19 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app