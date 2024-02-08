South Dakota's Race Against Time: Maximizing $700 Million in ARPA Funds for Water and Sewer Projects

South Dakota is locked in a race against time, wrestling with the challenge of allocating and spending a staggering sum of approximately $700 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds earmarked for water and sewer projects. With federal deadlines looming, the state is working tirelessly to ensure that every penny is put to good use before it risks being reclaimed by the federal government.

Advertisment

The Race Against Time

ARPA, signed into law in 2019, has set rigid timelines for the use of these funds. States are required to commit all funds by the end of 2023 and spend them by the end of 2026. Failure to comply with these deadlines will result in the return of the unspent money to the federal government. As the clock ticks down, South Dakota's lawmakers and the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) find themselves under immense pressure to expedite the allocation and spending of these funds.

Navigating Challenges

Advertisment

The journey, however, is not without its hurdles. Labor and materials shortages have significantly slowed down the progress of water project upgrades and expansions. As of now, less than a third of the $600 million allocated for water projects has been spent. In response to these challenges, the DANR has revised its strategy, choosing to focus on funding existing approved projects rather than initiating new ones. This shift aims to guarantee the utilization of the remaining $94 million in ARPA water funds.

A Flurry of Legislation

The urgency of the situation has prompted a flurry of legislative activity. Several Senate bills have been introduced, proposing various infrastructure improvements. Among these, a few have already been signed into law. These include measures to fund water irrigation and flood control projects, which will significantly benefit the state's agricultural sector.

Advertisment

One such example is the Randall Community Water District's plan to create a new water line from the Missouri River. This project, made possible by millions in federal funds, will provide a much-needed redundant water source for Mitchell, thereby reducing the financial burden on taxpayers and rate-payers for these utility improvements.

Senator Reynold Nesiba, expressing his optimism about the transformative potential of these funds, commented, "The ARPA funds will have a generational impact on the state's infrastructure."

As South Dakota hurtles towards the deadlines, the state's lawmakers and the DANR remain steadfast in their commitment to make the most of this opportunity. The ARPA funds, if utilized effectively, promise to bring about significant improvements in the state's water and sewer infrastructure, easing the burden on its citizens and paving the way for a more sustainable future.

The race against time is on, and South Dakota is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to secure a brighter tomorrow.