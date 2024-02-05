South Dakota's Food Sales Tax Could Be Repealed: Senate Taxation Committee Advances SJR510

The Senate Taxation Committee in South Dakota has given the green light to SJR510, a legislative proposal that seeks to abolish the sales tax on food. This development moves the measure one step closer to making it onto the November ballot, following a 5 to 1 vote in favor of forwarding the resolution to the Senate. However, the committee dismissed a similar proposal that would have mandated the legislature and governor to eliminate the 4.2% sales tax on food.

Implications of SJR510

This resolution, if passed, is anticipated to strip approximately $104 million from state revenues. Proponents of both measures have argued that they are budget neutral, as the abolition of the sales tax on food would be counterbalanced by an increase in other taxes. Despite some Republicans on the committee expressing opposition to the resolution, they found SJR510 to be superior in terms of its crafting compared to a potential citizen-initiated measure projected for the 2024 ballot.

Local Sales Tax Unaffected

It is important to note that SJR510 would not impact the local 2% sales tax on food, which the citizen-led initiative aims to repeal. This distinction is significant as it highlights the difference in approach between the legislative proposal and the citizen-initiated measure. The former maintains the local sales tax, while the latter seeks a more comprehensive repeal.

The article also addresses the regressive nature of food sales tax, and the historical trend of exempting certain items from sales tax. Critics of the food sales tax argue that it disproportionately burdens lower-income households, who allocate a larger proportion of their income to food purchases.