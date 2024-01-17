South Dakota's Unique Legislative Approach Enhances Public Engagement

In a unique approach to governance, South Dakota operates a 'citizen legislature' system, where the legislators are state residents with full-time jobs. The state legislature convenes for a brief period, with only a total of 38 legislative days scheduled for 2024. This democratic process has sparked the interest of AARP South Dakota, which closely monitors legislative activities in Pierre to keep residents informed and bridge communication with lawmakers.

To encourage public participation, AARP has been rallying residents to attend local 'cracker barrel' sessions. These are informal meetings held on weekends that offer constituents opportunities to engage directly with their legislators in their home districts. The term 'cracker barrel' is historically associated with casual discussions around a cracker barrel in country stores. These sessions are scheduled to take place in Aberdeen, Huron, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls, with specific dates and times provided for each location. They often feature refreshments and are available for live streaming.

Recent Legislative Activities

The South Dakota Legislature recently passed three bills related to the citizen-passed medical cannabis law. The bills, sponsored by Republican Senators Erin Tobin and Jim Mehlhaff, faced opposition from industry lobbyists. They are set to head to the Senate for further consideration. In another significant development, the House Education Committee rejected a proposal to merge state Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission with the state Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission.

Among the issues on the horizon, plans are underway to construct a new preK-8 Twining School at the Grand Forks Air Force Base. The project, costing around $83 million, will have 80% of its cost covered by federal dollars, leaving the state to fill the funding gap of nearly $17 million. The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee also passed bill SB39, which prevents homeowner associations from banning firearms and ammunition. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Michael Rohl, will be further amended to include plats, maps, or plans of land in the prohibition.

As the 2024 legislative session unfolds, residents' participation in local cracker barrel sessions promises to play a crucial role in shaping South Dakota's legislative landscape. This grassroots approach to governance invites the public to engage, discuss, and influence their state's policies, ensuring that their voices are heard in the corridors of power.