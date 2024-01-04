South Dakota’s 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future

In a fervent anticipation of the 99th session of the South Dakota Legislature, lawmakers of District 20 are readying to address a plethora of pressing issues. The session is slated to commence on January 9, with a focus on regulations for self-driving vehicles, fiscal responsibility, and a novel approach to Daylight Saving Time. The legislators are poised to debate over 70 pre-filed bills, with every legislation set to receive a hearing during the 10-week session.

Framing Time Anew

Standing out amidst the legislative proposals is a bill pre-filed by Representative Ben Krohmer, aiming for South Dakota to switch time zones instead of altering clocks. The objective is to sidestep the semi-annual time change and maintain summer hours all year-round. Krohmer, serving his first term, also plans to address the handling of dangerous drugs by law enforcement, marking his dedication to a safer South Dakota.

Steering Fiscal Responsibility

On the financial front, Representative Lance Koth, a retired banker, is championing prudent spending. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the Joint Committee on Appropriations, Koth’s priority is to uphold fiscal responsibility, especially considering a potential economic downturn. Key spending areas under his purview include education funding and the construction of a new state penitentiary.

Driving Towards A Future

Senator Josh Klumb, while not carrying any specific legislation, is keeping a close eye on the burgeoning field of electric and self-driving vehicles. The shift away from traditional fuel vehicles raises concerns about the decline in fuel tax revenue, a significant source of state transportation funding. In response, Klumb is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Transportation to navigate this challenge.

As the legislature session approaches, District 20 lawmakers are at different crossroads. While Koth and Klumb, at the end of their terms, have decided not to seek re-election, Krohmer is contemplating another term, finding his service rewarding. Amidst the shifting sands of politics, South Dakota’s lawmakers are committed to steering the state towards a brighter future.