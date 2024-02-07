South Dakota Senate Committee Rejects Bill On Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

In a significant move, South Dakota's Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted against Senate Bill 216, a proposed legislation aimed at modifying the current law to permit minors to receive puberty blockers or hormone therapy with parental consent. The existing law, House Bill 1080, had been passed in the previous year, categorically prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors in the form of puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

Efforts to Amend the Bill

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Reynold Nesiba, made a concerted attempt to make the bill more palatable to legislators by proposing an amendment. The proposed amendment sought to limit the scope of the bill, allowing only puberty blockers with parental consent, while excluding hormone therapy. Despite the sincere efforts, the amendment did not find favor and was ultimately rejected.

Arguments For and Against

The proposed Senate Bill 216 found support among parents of transgender children, transgender youth, legislators, and advocacy groups like the ACLU of South Dakota, and various medical and social worker associations. Advocates of the bill contended that the prevailing law infringes on parental rights and adversely impacts the physical and mental health of transgender youth. On the other hand, the bill's opponents, primarily representing religious and conservative groups, argued for the postponement of decisions regarding gender-affirming care until adulthood. They also raised religious objections to the proposed changes.

The Outcome of the Vote

Five senators on the committee chose to dismiss the bill, aligning with the opponents' viewpoint. In contrast, one senator voted in its favor, and one was excused from the vote. The rejection of the bill implies that the status quo, as established by House Bill 1080, stands unaltered. Consequently, minors in South Dakota continue to face restrictions on receiving puberty blockers or hormone therapy as forms of gender-affirming care.