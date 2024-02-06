South Dakota Republicans Introduce Landowner Protection Bills Amid Carbon Pipeline Easement Tensions

South Dakota Republican Party leaders, House Majority Leader Representative Will Mortenson and Senate Majority Leader Senator Casey Crabtree, have introduced a trio of bills aiming to strike a balance between the rights of landowners and the advancement of value-added agricultural projects. The bills, namely HB1185, HB1186, and SB201, are a response to rising tensions surrounding carbon pipeline easements.

Communication and Compensation: The Cornerstones of HB1185 and HB1186

The first two bills, HB1185 and HB1186, have already cleared their initial committee hearings. HB1185 is designed to enhance communication between landowners and project surveyors. The bill introduces a 'service for entry' fee and advocates for early engagement. However, it has been pointed out that the bill does not mandate advance notification for tenants. Mortenson suggests that such provisions should be included in lease agreements, indicating an area that may need further legislative attention.

On the other hand, HB1186 introduces a minimum payment requirement of $1 per linear foot for carbon pipeline easements. This provision is a clear step towards ensuring fair compensation for landowners whose properties are impacted by these projects.

The Pending SB201 and Its Implications

The third bill, SB201, is yet to be discussed in the Senate Energy and Commerce Committee. The arrival of this bill comes after the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission denied pipeline permits to Navigator CO2 Ventures and Summit Carbon Solutions due to violations of county setback laws. Navigator CO2 Ventures has since halted its project, while Summit Carbon Solutions continues to press ahead with its plan to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants to underground storage in North Dakota. This project could potentially benefit from federal tax credits for greenhouse gas sequestration.

The Rationale Behind the Bills

Mortenson has hailed these bills as the strongest landowner protections passed in two decades. Crabtree shares this sentiment, underscoring the bills' objectives as promoting respect for landowners, providing certainty for value-added agriculture, and fostering infrastructure development. These legislative efforts reflect an attempt to navigate the complex interplay between property rights and the pursuit of sustainable development projects.