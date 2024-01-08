en English
Economy

South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts

South Dakota lawmakers are gearing up to kick off a two-month legislative session, with key priorities centered around workforce needs, the budget, and tax cuts. At the center of the forthcoming session is Gov. Kristi Noem’s lean $7.3 billion fiscal plan for 2025, a budget vision she has already shared with the legislature. This proposal includes a 4% increase in funding for education, health care providers, and state employees.

Surpassing Revenue Expectations

The state’s financial health is robust, with revenues outperforming expectations by a significant 11%. This financial cushion provides the state with a degree of economic flexibility, allowing it to address pressing issues with a forward-looking approach. Republican leaders have expressed support for Noem’s agenda, with highlights including new prison construction, college affordability, and the sustainability of rural long-term care.

Addressing Workforce Shortages

The workforce shortage looms large as a significant concern, with over 20,000 job openings and an unemployment rate of just 2%. The focus is on developing strategies to attract and retain talent in the state, to ensure sustainable economic growth and development. Democrats, on the other hand, are focusing on child care, pre-K education, and teacher pay, areas they believe are critical to the state’s future.

Tax Cut Debates

Noem has proposed making a temporary sales tax cut permanent, a move that has found resonance among Republican lawmakers. However, the dialogues on tax cuts extend beyond sales tax reductions, with Senate Republicans considering options such as property tax cuts. Advocates for various causes, including LGBTQ and voting rights, remain vigilant, anticipating potential legislative actions that could impact their communities.

In addition to these pressing issues, there are active efforts to place measures on the 2024 ballot regarding abortion rights and the repeal of the grocery tax, a reflection of the state’s engagement with national issues such as abortion laws. The forthcoming legislative session, therefore, promises to be a critical juncture in South Dakota’s political and economic journey.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights.

