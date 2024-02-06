South Dakota Bill Proposes Donation of Museum Taxidermy to Out-of-State Non-Profits

South Dakota's House Bill 1100 has advanced to the House floor, marking a significant step in the potential relocation of the Brockhouse Collection from Great Plains Zoo's Delbridge Museum. The bill, championed by local leaders including Sioux Falls' Greg Jamison, Brian Mulder, Tony Venhuizen, Kadyn Wittman, and Senator Steve Kolbeck, proposes an amendment to state law permitting the donation of museum taxidermy to out-of-state entities.

From Local Exhibit to National Treasure

The Brockhouse Collection, a treasured assortment of over 150 taxidermied mounts, has been under consideration for relocation following the detection of arsenic on some pieces. This discovery prompted the closure of the museum in August, sparking a local debate on the future of the collection. The cost associated with maintaining the collection in its current location or allocating a new space is anticipated to be in the millions, prompting the exploration of alternative solutions.

Legislative Support and Implications

The bill has garnered notable support, with council members Alex Jensen and Greg Neitzert, along with Mayor Paul TenHaken, endorsing the proposed amendment. Current state law restricts the donation of museum collections to non-profits committed to keeping them within South Dakota, subject to certain conditions. However, the passage of House Bill 1100 would exempt taxidermy collections from these restrictions, paving the way for more flexible donation options.

Next Steps for the Brockhouse Collection

Before any donation can proceed, the city is required to hold a public hearing and declare the specimens as surplus. If the bill successfully passes through the House, the city of Sioux Falls would be allowed to donate the taxidermy animals to an out-of-state entity, specifically a non-profit. The potential relocation of the collection could see the Brockhouse Collection displayed in reputable natural history museums beyond the borders of South Dakota, transforming a local exhibit into a national treasure.