South Carolina Witnesses Voter Registration Dip Ahead of Presidential Primaries

As South Carolina braces for the forthcoming presidential primaries this February, startling new data from the South Carolina Election Commission has come to light, showing a decrease of nearly 168,000 registered voters since the dawn of 2023. The state currently boasts of 3.25 million registered voters, an overwhelming majority of them being women.

Gender Disparity in Voter Registration

Women comprise nearly 1.8 million of the registered voters, dwarfing the male populace by approximately 340,000. This disparity is not localized to a few areas but seems to be the trend across all the counties. Horry County, for instance, reflects a difference of over 22,000 more women than men registered to vote.

Racial Demographics in Voter Registration

Looking at racial demographics, approximately 793,500 Black voters are registered in the state. Black women, like their counterparts across all racial demographics, continue to outnumber Black men. The white voter registration data also echo the same trend with about 1.23 million women registered to vote, as opposed to just over 1 million men.

Age Groups and Voter Registration

The voter registration data, when analyzed by age groups, indicates that the 45-to-64 age group forms the largest segment. Yet again, women outnumber men in this age bracket. The Democratic primary is on the horizon, scheduled for the forthcoming Saturday, while the Republican primary is slated for February 24. The polling stations will be operational from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days, giving everyone an opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote.