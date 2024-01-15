en English
Australia

South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
South Australia’s Premier, Peter Malinauskas, is standing firm on the state’s unique approach to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, asserting its fundamental variance from the Albanese government’s national proposal that was recently dismissed in a referendum. Despite every South Australian electorate voting against the national referendum proposal, with a solid 64% opposition, the state is progressing with its bespoke model.

State’s Indigenous Voice Act

In March 2023, the South Australian parliament passed the First Nations Voice Act, thereby forming a local indigenous representative body. Elections for Local Voice representatives across six regions are slated for March 16, 2024. Malinauskas contends that the state’s Indigenous Voice is distinct as it is not constitutionally enshrined, thereby allowing for adaptability and potential positive impacts on indigenous affairs.

The South Australia First Nations Voice

The State First Nations Voice, composed of two joint presiding members from each of the six Local First Nations Voice bodies, is designed to represent the diversity of First Nations peoples’ views to the state parliament. This body’s roles and responsibilities include hearing the views of each Local First Nations Voice, forming state-wide views, and presenting these perspectives to the state parliament and government officials.

Commitment to Practical Change

Malinauskas emphasizes the state’s dedication to practical change and enhancing outcomes in Aboriginal affairs. He proposes that, akin to federal policies, the state’s approach may evolve over time to meet community needs. By maintaining its own Voice to Parliament, South Australia demonstrates a determination to pursue a unique trajectory in Indigenous representation, one that could potentially serve as a model for other states and territories.

Australia Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

