Elections

South Asia’s Electoral Year: A Test for Democracy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
As South Asia braces itself for a significant electoral year, nearly 2 billion citizens in Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are preparing to vote for new governments. The democratic health of these nations, however, raises questions. Despite holding regular elections, the essence of true democracy, representing citizen empowerment and equitable development, seems to be lacking. The governance of these countries often falls short of democratic ideals, with widespread poverty and misrule being prevalent.

A Closer Look at South Asia’s Electoral Landscape

Each of the four countries presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities in their democratic processes. Bangladesh is grappling with accusations of silencing dissent and election rigging amidst economic growth. Pakistan, on the other hand, is embroiled in political turmoil amid economic uncertainty. India faces concerns about the erosion of secular and democratic values under the current government, while Sri Lanka, recuperating from an economic crisis, has decisions to make about its future leadership.

The Plight of Democracy in the Region

The region’s economies are not fully market-driven, hinting at government failures in addressing the needs of the population. Take Sri Lanka, for instance, an example of rampant misrule where the ruling elite is described as parasitic. Similar issues plague other countries, where the realities of governance often do not align with democratic principles. However, the potential of democracy in South Asia remains untapped, with instances of informed and articulate publics pushing for better governance. One such instance is Sri Lanka’s ‘Aragalaya’ movement.

Call for Qualitative Reforms

There is a pressing need for qualitative reforms in all branches of governance, with a focus on putting citizens at the center of development and ensuring rulers adhere to the Rule of Law. The commentary suggests that South Asia could draw lessons from the Social Democracies in the North, like Germany. These countries exemplify democratic development with a focus on empowerment and the core values of Freedom, Justice, and Solidarity.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

