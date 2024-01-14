en English
Asia

South Asian Nations Reaffirm ‘One China’ Policy After Taiwanese Election

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election

In the wake of William Lai Ching-te’s ascension to the Taiwanese presidency, South Asian nations reaffirm their commitment to the “One China” policy. This policy, recognizing Taiwan as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China, has been the diplomatic cornerstone for these countries’ relations with China.

Pakistan’s Stance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan has made its stance clear. In a statement, it emphasized its adherence to the “One China” policy and underscored the importance of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, in line with the United Nations Charter.

Afghanistan and Maldives Echo Similar Sentiments

Afghanistan has echoed Pakistan’s sentiment. The government recognizes the “One China” principle as a crucial element in maintaining regional peace and stability. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has also reinforced his nation’s commitment to the policy, underscoring mutual respect and non-interference as the basis for relations with China.

US Congratulates Lai: China Reacts

However, the Chinese government has criticized the United States for congratulating Lai on his victory, stating that it violates the “One China” principle and the three China-US joint communiqués. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called on the US to cease official interactions with Taiwan and to avoid encouraging separatist tendencies.

Lai’s victory is significant as it marks a shift in Taiwan’s political landscape. At 64, Lai takes over from Tsai Ing-wen, who completed two presidential terms. China views Lai as leaning towards pro-independence, a stance that contrasts sharply with Beijing’s claim over Taiwan.

Asia International Relations Politics
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

