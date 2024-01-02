en English
Finance

South Africa’s Tax Imbalance: A Lesson from the Dairy Farm?

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
South Africa’s Tax Imbalance: A Lesson from the Dairy Farm?

In a thought-provoking discourse, Mpumelelo Mkhabela, a columnist and member of a university alumni community, shed light on a disconcerting trend in the South African economy – the rise in the number of tax beneficiaries as opposed to tax benefactors. Echoing a rising concern among economists and policy-makers alike, Mkhabela’s views underscore the potential pitfalls of this economic trend as South Africa heads towards the pivotal 2024 elections.

Unveiling the Disparity in Tax Contributions

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has recently released the tax rates for the fiscal year 2024. The rates, planned meticulously in tune with inflation, are decided annually during the budget speech. While they are a critical tool for promoting economic and social growth, their impact on different income levels is a point of contention. Individual tax rates aim to distribute the economic burden among citizens, yet the growing imbalance between beneficiaries and contributors suggests a troubling trend.

Government Aid vs Economic Health

In an effort to provide financial support to low-income households and balance rising inflation, the South Africa Social Security Agency (SASSA) announced a 5% increase in federal social grants for 2024. The benefits span across various categories, including old age pension, child grants, and disability benefits. The hike, which will see an increase from R510 to R520, is set to elevate the total funds from R66 billion to R36 billion. The proposed increase, slated to commence from January 3, 2024, aims to alleviate some of the financial stress on the most vulnerable segments of the population.

Lessons from the Dairy Farm

Mkhabela drew an intriguing parallel between the current economic situation and an academic study on dairy cows. Although he did not delve into the specifics of the study, the implication was clear – there may be valuable lessons to be learned from the efficient management of dairy cows that could be applied to the administration of a country’s economy and taxation system. The nuances of this comparison remain to be explored, but the message is clear: careful management and efficient resource allocation are key to maintaining economic stability and health.

As South Africa gears up for the 2024 elections, Mkhabela’s observations serve as a timely reminder for the government and political parties. The careful balance between providing necessary aid and maintaining a healthy economy is a fine line to tread. The lessons from the dairy farm, it seems, could offer much-needed guidance in this regard.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

