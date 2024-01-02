en English
Africa

South Africa’s Political Crossroads: ANC’s Struggles and the Road Ahead

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
South Africa’s Political Crossroads: ANC’s Struggles and the Road Ahead

As South Africa gears up for its national legislative elections in 2023, the country’s political landscape finds itself at a crucial crossroads. The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling party since the advent of democracy in 1994, is grappling with a dwindling support base, with polls indicating a 45 percent backing.

ANC’s Struggles

Several corruption scandals involving key figures within the ANC have severely tarnished the party’s reputation. Former President Jacob Zuma and the current President Cyril Ramaphosa’s involvement in the ‘Farmgate’ scandal are among the most notable instances. Despite the lack of public confidence, the ANC is projected to retain power, albeit with a significantly reduced majority and potential coalitions in the offing.

The Opposition

The Democratic Alliance (DA), under the leadership of John Steenhuisen, is the main opposition to the ANC. The party, however, lacks a robust grassroots base and lags considerably behind the ANC in polling. The DA’s ‘Moonshot Pact’ with six smaller parties is an ambitious attempt to challenge the ANC’s stronghold. Still, it faces skepticism from political analysts about its potential impact.

(Read Also: 2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power Shifts)

Social Challenges and The Political Environment

Adding another layer of complexity to the political environment are pressing social issues. High unemployment rates, especially among the youth and the Black population, growing xenophobia, and a persistent energy crisis pose significant challenges. The ANC’s ability to navigate these 21st-century issues and regain the trust of the voters will be instrumental in determining its future success.

(Read Also: South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers)

The Economic Perspective

While the political turmoil casts a shadow over South Africa’s future, some investors perceive a silver lining. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the election outcome and the impact on foreign participation in South African markets, many believe that the South African equity market is heavily undervalued, offering opportunities in globally operated but locally listed shares, as well as select sectors and stocks within South Africa.

In a society still deeply divided along racial and economic lines, the ANC’s ability to reclaim its former glory hinges on its capacity to adapt to these challenges and regain the trust of South Africa’s diverse electorate.

Africa Politics South Africa
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

