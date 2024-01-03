en English
Politics

South Africa’s Parliament Invites Public in Historic Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Structures

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
South Africa’s Parliament Invites Public in Historic Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Structures

In a landmark announcement, South Africa’s Parliament has declared that the public will be directly involved in the reconstruction of its structures, significantly damaged in a fire two years ago. The blaze affected the National Assembly building, causing extensive damage to its chamber and several offices. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo revealed that site preparation was completed last year, setting the stage for the reconstruction process.

Preparation and Protection

The initial phase of the project entailed clearing rubble and debris, alongside asset verification. Temporary roofing has been installed on the damaged Old Assembly building for protection against weather elements. Overseeing the project is the Development Bank of South Africa, which has conducted detailed site assessments, designed concepts, and prepared budget estimates for the upcoming rebuilding efforts.

Demolition and Design

As per the regulations of the South African Heritage Resources Agency, any buildings found structurally unsound will be demolished. The Parliament’s status as a National Heritage Site is a critical consideration in these decisions. The new designs will strictly adhere to National Building Regulations, with a key focus on incorporating green building principles to promote environmental sustainability.

Procurement and Progress

A pre-qualification process is currently underway to facilitate procurement once the detailed designs are finalized. The reconstruction aims not only to create spaces suitable for a democratic parliament but also to upgrade its digital infrastructure substantially. The National Treasury has generously allocated over R2 billion for the reconstruction, with other preparatory work like remodeling offices in the administration building completed within the set timelines for 2023.

The participation of ordinary South Africans in the design and functionality of the new parliament building underscores the democratic ethos of the nation and signals a new chapter in South Africa’s parliamentary history.

Politics South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

