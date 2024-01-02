en English
Politics

South Africa’s Opposition in Disarray Ahead of General Elections

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
In a bid to disrupt the long-standing dominance of the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s opposition faces a convoluted path to the general elections, expected in May. Roger Jardine, a former anti-apartheid activist and erstwhile chair of FirstRand bank, has initiated the “Change Starts Now” movement. His aim is to address pressing issues, such as poverty, crime, and illegal mining, along with tackling the perceived failures of the ANC. However, Jardine’s choice to establish a new movement, instead of aligning with existing opposition parties, highlights the fragmented nature of the opposition, potentially weakening their collective strength against the ANC.

Despite forging a multi-party charter with the primary opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA), and several other parties aimed at establishing a post-ANC coalition government, the opposition’s competition is two-fold. They’re not only vying against the ANC but also amongst themselves. The effectiveness of this alliance is under scrutiny, given the limited time before elections and the necessity for a robust political strategy. The DA is grappling with an image issue, being viewed as a party for white people and ethnic minorities, and struggling to secure donor support.

Rising Complications

Adding to the complexities, former president Jacob Zuma is advocating for a new party to supersede current president Cyril Ramaphosa. This move further impairs the unity among the opposition. Various campaign promises by opposition parties, including Jardine’s commitment to expand social protection and harness private sector capabilities for economic growth, are being received with reservation. Analysts suggest that none of the parties have yet comprehended what voters seek beyond the ANC’s reign.

As South Africa gears up for the seventh general election since the end of apartheid, the opposition’s aspiration to unseat the ANC faces significant hurdles. While the ANC prepares for their annual January 8 statement with confidence in their impending victory, the opposition parties need to overcome their internal divisions and present a united front to the electorate.

0
Politics South Africa
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

