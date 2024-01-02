South Africa’s National Treasury Unveils Plan to Enhance Financial Governance

South Africa’s Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, has revealed a strategic blueprint penned by the National Treasury, aimed at fortifying internal controls and enhancing financial governance. The National Strategic Plan, as it’s known, is an initiative designed to curb fraudulent claims to program funds and augment compliance and reporting standards to tackle irregular expenditure.

Responding to EFF’s Parliamentary Query

This timely response is orchestrated to address a parliamentary question posed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party. EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi underscored the concerns spotlighted by the Auditor-General, who divulged that the National Treasury and its reporting entities have managed to secure just 69 percent of clean audits.

Measures to Improve Financial Governance

In a comprehensive written reply, Minister Godongwana detailed the measures being undertaken by the National Treasury, which include the roll-out of contract management review processes. These are specifically aimed at detecting and thwarting unauthorized, fruitless, wasteful, and irregular expenditures.

The Minister also highlighted that entities failing to secure clean audits, such as the Land Bank, the Public Investment Corporation, SASRIA, and the Government Pensions Administration Agency, are rapidly implementing measures to rectify their audit outcomes.

South Africa’s Economic Outlook

Simultaneously, the South Africa National Treasury is setting the stage for a 6.1% increase in public sector wages for 2024. This adjustment is attributed to rising costs of goods and services due to inflation, as well as to reward employees for their valuable knowledge and skills.

Furthermore, the South Africa construction market is projected to witness an average annual growth rate of over 3% from 2024 to 2027, bolstered by progress in transport, energy, industrial, and housing projects. The Treasury’s 2023 Budget reflects an optimistic economic growth forecast, with the GDP of South Africa expected to ascend from 0.9% in 2023 to 1.5% in 2024.