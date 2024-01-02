en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

South Africa’s National Treasury Unveils Plan to Enhance Financial Governance

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
South Africa’s National Treasury Unveils Plan to Enhance Financial Governance

South Africa’s Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, has revealed a strategic blueprint penned by the National Treasury, aimed at fortifying internal controls and enhancing financial governance. The National Strategic Plan, as it’s known, is an initiative designed to curb fraudulent claims to program funds and augment compliance and reporting standards to tackle irregular expenditure.

Responding to EFF’s Parliamentary Query

This timely response is orchestrated to address a parliamentary question posed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party. EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi underscored the concerns spotlighted by the Auditor-General, who divulged that the National Treasury and its reporting entities have managed to secure just 69 percent of clean audits.

Measures to Improve Financial Governance

In a comprehensive written reply, Minister Godongwana detailed the measures being undertaken by the National Treasury, which include the roll-out of contract management review processes. These are specifically aimed at detecting and thwarting unauthorized, fruitless, wasteful, and irregular expenditures.

The Minister also highlighted that entities failing to secure clean audits, such as the Land Bank, the Public Investment Corporation, SASRIA, and the Government Pensions Administration Agency, are rapidly implementing measures to rectify their audit outcomes.

South Africa’s Economic Outlook

Simultaneously, the South Africa National Treasury is setting the stage for a 6.1% increase in public sector wages for 2024. This adjustment is attributed to rising costs of goods and services due to inflation, as well as to reward employees for their valuable knowledge and skills.

Furthermore, the South Africa construction market is projected to witness an average annual growth rate of over 3% from 2024 to 2027, bolstered by progress in transport, energy, industrial, and housing projects. The Treasury’s 2023 Budget reflects an optimistic economic growth forecast, with the GDP of South Africa expected to ascend from 0.9% in 2023 to 1.5% in 2024.

0
Economy Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Akwa Ibom Governor Eno Sets Positive Outlook for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Budget Increase Amidst Economic Struggles: Nigerian Citizens Called to Protest

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Kebbi State's Market Traders Association Conducts Capacity-Building Workshop

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024 ...
@Economy · 8 mins
Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Akwa Ibom Governor Eno Sets Positive Outlook for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Akwa Ibom Governor Eno Sets Positive Outlook for 2024
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda’s Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics

By Israel Ojoko

Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected

By Israel Ojoko

Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
39 seconds
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
39 seconds
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
41 seconds
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
Islamic Scholars Union Condemns Drone Attacks in Kurdistan as Sharia Violations
52 seconds
Islamic Scholars Union Condemns Drone Attacks in Kurdistan as Sharia Violations
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
58 seconds
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
58 seconds
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
Saudi Arabia's Execution Tally Hits 170 in 2023, Marking an Increase
1 min
Saudi Arabia's Execution Tally Hits 170 in 2023, Marking an Increase
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
1 min
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
1 min
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 min
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
21 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app