South Africa's IEC Deputy CEO Calls for Political Restraint Ahead of May 29th Elections

The Deputy CEO of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Masego Shiburi, emphasized the importance of political leaders setting a positive example to mitigate political violence in the lead-up to the May 29th general elections. This year's elections, marked by intense competition, see the African National Congress (ANC) striving to maintain its ruling position amidst significant challenges. Shiburi highlights the collaborative efforts with the Electoral Court to ensure all parties adhere to the code of conduct, stressing its binding nature upon proclamation by the president.

Preventing Political Violence: A Call to Action

In an effort to curb potential political violence, Shiburi urged political party leaders to demonstrate exemplary behavior. The guidance comes at a critical time as the country prepares for what is anticipated to be the most fiercely contested election since the dawn of democracy. The IEC's proactive measures include working closely with the Electoral Court to enforce accountability, ensuring that political parties and their followers respect the established code of conduct. This is seen as a pivotal step in maintaining the peace and integrity of the electoral process.

The Electoral Landscape: Challenges and Expectations

The upcoming elections present a significant challenge for the ANC, which aims to retain its majority amidst growing opposition. The political landscape is further complicated by the emergence of strategic alliances and the growth of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in key areas like KwaZulu Natal. Reports suggest a tough battle ahead for the ANC, with polls indicating a potential decline in electoral support. This context makes the call for restraint and adherence to the code of conduct even more critical.

Code of Conduct: Binding All Parties

Shiburi highlighted the comprehensive nature of the electoral code of conduct, which becomes mandatory for all political entities upon the formal announcement of the election date by the president. This code is not only applicable to political parties but also extends to their supporters and officials, underscoring the collective responsibility in fostering a peaceful electoral environment. The IEC's emphasis on the code's binding nature reflects the commission's commitment to ensuring a fair and violence-free election, setting a precedent for future political engagements in South Africa.

As South Africa gears up for the May 29th general elections, the spotlight is on political leaders to lead by example, promoting a climate of peace and cooperation. The IEC's efforts, in collaboration with the Electoral Court, underscore the importance of adherence to the electoral code of conduct. This approach not only aims to prevent political violence but also ensures the integrity of the electoral process, paving the way for a democratic and inclusive future for all South Africans.