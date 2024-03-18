South Africa's Home Affairs Opens Case Against Zimbabwean CFO Mpofu for Fraudulent Permit

South African Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed the initiation of a criminal case against Zimbabwean national Kudakwashe Mpofu. Mpofu, who served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the North West Development Corporation, is accused of using a fraudulent permanent residence permit to secure his position.

Investigation Launch

Following the discovery of Mpofu's alleged fraudulent permit, Minister Motsoaledi has called upon the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to delve into the matter. The investigation aims to uncover how Mpofu was able to attain a high-ranking job under false pretenses, highlighting a significant security lapse within the hiring processes of governmental entities.

Document Discrepancies Uncovered

Investigations revealed that the permanent residence permit number presented by Mpofu does not exist in the Home Affairs system. Furthermore, the control number on his document was found to be legitimately issued to another individual, raising questions about the origin of Mpofu's documentation. Despite resistance from Mpofu, including his attempt to contest deportation, these findings have led to his suspension from the CFO position.

Broader Implications

This case has shed light on potential vulnerabilities within the Department of Home Affairs and its processes for verifying documentation. It also raises concerns about the due diligence conducted by the human resources division of the North West Department of Economic Development during the hiring process. Minister Motsoaledi's action signifies a step towards addressing these systemic issues and ensuring the integrity of employment within government sectors.

The revelation of Kudakwashe Mpofu's fraudulent activities has not only led to his suspension but also sparked a broader investigation into the verification processes of governmental hiring. As the SIU continues its probe, the focus remains on strengthening the safeguards against fraud and corruption within South Africa's public sector, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future.