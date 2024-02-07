South Africa's Energy Crisis: A Tragic Death Highlights the Urgent Need for Reform

The tragic death of 15-year-old Thapelo Kotsokwane, who was killed by a gunshot while attempting to recover stolen electric lines, has shed further light on South Africa's ongoing energy crisis. Thapelo's memorial service, held on February 1 at Micha-Kgasi Secondary School in Kagabalatsane, North West, saw an outpouring of community grief and anger at the circumstances of his death. The young boy was hailed as a hero, with many vowing to assist the police in bringing the culprits to justice.

Thapelo: A Symbol of South Africa's Energy Crisis

Thapelo's death underscores the severity of the energy crisis in South Africa, which has led to increased theft of electric lines and transformers. His tragic end has symbolized the desperate lengths to which individuals are pushed to ensure basic amenities. Thapelo's friend, Lerato Seroto, remembered him for his bright smile and said his death had left the community struggling to cope.

President Ramaphosa's Unfulfilled Promises

At Thapelo's funeral, many drew attention to President Cyril Ramaphosa's unfulfilled promise to end load shedding by 2024. The President had acknowledged the ongoing energy challenges on national television in August 2023, vowing to eliminate load shedding. This commitment included key reforms such as the unbundling of Eskom, infrastructure development, digital migration, and the passing of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill to boost business confidence and end load shedding.

Future of Energy in South Africa

Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding Thapelo's death, the South African government is committed to creating a sustainable energy future. Key interventions include the Treasury’s Energy Bounce-Back Loan Guarantee Scheme, the Africa Climate Summit's focus on renewable energy investment, and efforts to increase private generation and rooftop solar capacity. There is also an emphasis on the potential of renewable energy to empower businesses and contribute to economic growth, while simultaneously reducing the country's carbon footprint.