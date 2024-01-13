South Africa’s ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles

In a pivotal turn of events, the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling party, is stepping into the world of crowdfunding to bolster its finances. This development was announced by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa during a gala dinner, making it a significant moment in the party’s history. The ANC has been the pillar of South African politics for 112 years, and this move provides a glimpse into the financial hurdles it presently grapples with.

ANC’s Crowdfunding Initiative

The crowdfunding initiative was launched into the public sphere by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the PBF annual Presidential Gala Dinner. This isn’t the first time the ANC has ventured into crowdfunding; it has previously resorted to this financial strategy in 2019 as well. The initiative is set to function via pledges ranging from R10 to R99,000, facilitated through SMS codes or EFT payments. This initiative aims to enhance financial sustainability and self-sufficiency for the party, offering an avenue for those unable to physically attend events to support the ANC.

Looking at The Broader Picture

The ANC’s decision to seek public donations comes at a time when the party is preparing to celebrate its 112th year of establishment, amid criticisms related to failing to provide basic services to the country’s poor Black majority. This initiative is also seen as a crucial step to secure a decisive win in the upcoming 2024 National and Provincial General Elections, as outlined on the party’s website. The move to crowdfund is also viewed as an ‘intervention’ to help the ANC navigate its financial woes, which have previously led to struggles in meeting obligations to staff members and creditors.

Previous Financial Troubles

This initiative follows a recent out of court settlement the ANC reached over its R102 million debt plus interest and costs owed to Ezulweni Investments. The party has had severe financial troubles in the past, and its current crowdfunding efforts may provide a window into the extent of these challenges. While the ANC strives to pull itself out of financial difficulties, the move also reflects shifts in fundraising strategies in the face of evolving economic conditions and the impact of the digital age on political parties.