Politics

South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive

In South Africa, a sweeping wave of fraudulent social grant claims has been identified among public servants, intended for citizens facing hardships. Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet has reported that a total of 5,812 Covid-19 social relief of distress grants and 33,833 social grants were canceled after it was ascertained that the recipients provided false information, a violation of the Social Assistance Act.

Enhancements in Sassa’s Systems

The revelations of these fraudulent claims were made possible due to improvements in the systems of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). The agency’s enhanced measures successfully identified the illicit cases, which occurred from May to October 2020, for the Covid-19 related grants.

Disciplinary Actions Against Public Servants

Kiviet also mentioned that disciplinary action has been initiated against 42 public servants for improperly receiving grants. Among these, 36 are from provincial departments and six belong to national departments. These cases span from 2008 until the end of September 2023, indicating a long-standing issue within the public service sector.

Unveiling the Extent of Fraud

The discovery of these fraudulent claims sheds light on a major concern in South Africa’s public service sector. Thousands of salaried public servants have been found to be claiming social grants illegally, designed to assist needy citizens. The cancellation of these social grants underscores the severity of this issue and the need for further investigations to uphold integrity and fairness in the distribution of social assistance.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

