Education

South African President’s Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent remarks suggesting that the cessation of social grants and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) benefits would occur if the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), loses power has sparked considerable backlash. These controversial comments were made during the ANC’s 112th anniversary celebration in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and have raised concerns regarding the potential politicization of state-funded programs.

ANC’s Power Struggle

President Ramaphosa warned South Africans about the possibility of the ANC receiving less than 50% of the national vote in the upcoming elections. This outcome would necessitate the formation of a coalition government for the party to retain power. The ANC has been losing support in recent national and local government elections, and factional infighting has led to the creation of splinter parties, potentially leading to further loss of votes. The party is also grappling with allegations of corruption, economic challenges, and power blackouts.

President’s Pledge Amid Criticism

Despite the ANC’s struggling image, President Ramaphosa lauded the ‘significant progress’ made by the party over the last 30 years since the end of apartheid. He vowed to strive for a clear victory in the upcoming elections and pledged to continue the work of rebuilding the economy and combating crime and corruption. However, his assertion that social welfare schemes may be at risk if the ANC loses power has been met with strong criticism, with critics arguing that state-funded programs should serve the public regardless of the ruling party.

Politicization of Social Welfare

Approximately 19 million people benefit from permanent social grants from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), and an additional 9 million are eligible for the Social Relief of Distress grant. The Democratic Alliance has challenged Ramaphosa’s claims and released a plan for a reenvisioned student support system, while the Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader, Julius Malema, has called for an increase in social grants. These statements underline the broad concern about the politicization of social welfare and education funding in South Africa, and the potential ramifications if the ANC loses power.

Education Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

