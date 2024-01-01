en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

South African Political Parties Stress Importance of 2024 Elections in New Year’s Messages

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
South African Political Parties Stress Importance of 2024 Elections in New Year’s Messages

As 2024 dawns over South Africa, political parties across the spectrum are emphasizing the critical importance of the forthcoming general elections. Their New Year’s messages serve as rallying cries, urging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. With the belief that the elections could pivotally influence the nation’s course and governance, these parties are encouraging the public to manifest their desires for the future via the ballot box. The emphasis on voter turnout is indicative of the parties’ perception of high participation rates as crucial for a legitimate and representative electoral outcome. These calls for engagement in the electoral process underscore the vibrancy of South Africa’s democratic ethos, where elections are pivotal moments for citizens to express their will and hold their leaders accountable.

President Ramaphosa’s New Year Message

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his New Year’s message, acknowledged the adversities faced throughout 2023. These included high unemployment rates, widespread poverty, escalating crime rates, pervasive gender-based violence, inflation in food prices, and a critical electricity shortage. Despite the myriad challenges, Ramaphosa urged citizens not to succumb to despair. Instead, he highlighted the significance of resilience and determination in overcoming these obstacles. The president expressed hope and optimism for the new year, encouraging South Africans to look ahead with courage and anticipation of better times. His message was a clarion call for unity and perseverance, a testament to the nation’s spirit in the face of adversity.

Three Decades of Independence

Reflecting on the past year, President Ramaphosa also highlighted the nation’s milestone of celebrating three decades of independence. He called on South Africans to draw strength from this achievement and to remain resolute in their pursuit of prosperity. The president’s message was one of hope, resilience, and determination. He wished everyone a happy and healthy New Year, urging people to remain steadfast and optimistic, even in the face of challenges.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Elections

The upcoming 2024 elections are seen as a pivotal event that could shape the country’s future. Political parties are urging citizens to recognize the crucial nature of this period and to actively participate in the democratic process by voting in large numbers. The emphasis on voter turnout suggests that these parties view high participation rates as essential for a legitimate and representative electoral outcome. The calls for engagement in the electoral process are reflective of the vibrant democratic ethos in South Africa, where elections are a key moment for citizens to express their will and hold their leaders accountable.

0
Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND

By BNN Correspondents

Declassified Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute

By Rafia Tasleem

California Tightens Gun Control with New Law Restricting Concealed Carry Locations

By Mahnoor Jehangir

NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024 ...
@Nigeria · 9 mins
NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024
President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration for Nigeria’s Progress

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration for Nigeria's Progress
South Africa 2024: Elections Set to Shape Nation’s Future

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa 2024: Elections Set to Shape Nation's Future
Mass March in Istanbul: A Rallying Cry for Palestine

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Mass March in Istanbul: A Rallying Cry for Palestine
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
4 mins
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
5 mins
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
Declassified Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
5 mins
Declassified Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Pink Test: A Confluence of Sports and Social Causes in Australia
5 mins
Pink Test: A Confluence of Sports and Social Causes in Australia
Nigeria Embraces New Year with Hopes, Challenges, and Initiatives
6 mins
Nigeria Embraces New Year with Hopes, Challenges, and Initiatives
Burning Feet at Night: Sensory Neuropathy and Its Causes
7 mins
Burning Feet at Night: Sensory Neuropathy and Its Causes
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
8 mins
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
9 mins
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
10 mins
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
18 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
39 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
48 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
50 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
52 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 hour
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 hours
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app