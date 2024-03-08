South African Jewish Women March Against Hamas' Abuse of Israeli Hostages

On a scorching Johannesburg day, a determined group of South African Jewish women took to the streets to mark International Women's Day in a unique manner. Organized by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), the march aimed to shed light on the alleged abuse of Israeli hostages by Hamas fighters, under the poignant banner "Me Too unless you are a Jew." Gabriella Farbercohen, one of the organizers, highlighted the extra burden of proof Jewish women face globally, stressing the deep sadness over the atrocities committed.

Advertisment

Voices of Protest and Accusation

Participants, ranging from young students to elders, collectively raised their voices, chanting "bring back our girls" while displaying placards bearing the faces of female hostages. Farbercohen accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of hypocrisy, pointing out his silence on the sexual violence endured by these Israeli women despite his vocal stance on gender-based violence. The event not only aimed to protest but also to call out the international community's silence, including Pretoria's complaint against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) without addressing the hostage situation.

Heart-Wrenching Testimonies and Grim Statistics

Advertisment

Mariam Gavran, a member of the Survivors of Sexual Violence Advocacy Group, shared her harrowing experience, emphasizing her astonishment at the international community's silence. The Hamas attack on southern Israel and Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza resulted in massive civilian casualties, with around 250 hostages taken, 130 of whom remain in Gaza. Mandy Perez, a mother of three, expressed her inability to imagine her daughters missing even for a day, underscoring the emotional toll on families.

International Silence and Call for Action

The march not only highlighted the plight of the hostages but also criticized the lack of international condemnation and action. Despite the UN report confirming "reasonable grounds to believe" atrocities were committed, the global response remains tepid. This march, organized on International Women's Day, serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and the urgent need for a concerted effort to address the situation and support the victims.

The silence of the international community and leaders, including President Ramaphosa, on the abuse faced by the Israeli hostages in Gaza, contrasts sharply with the global outcry on other issues of gender-based violence. This event by the South African Jewish women on International Women's Day is not just a protest but a call to the world to acknowledge and act against the injustices faced by these women, shedding light on the disparities in global responses to human rights violations.