South African Government Revises Employment Equity Targets Following Criticism

In a significant policy shift, the South African government has revised its proposed employment equity targets following widespread criticism and concerns. The changes come in response to an outcry over the initial legislation that allowed the Department of Labour to set specific transformation targets across various industries.

Earlier, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi had rolled out national and provincial targets for 11 sectors, intended to be met over a five-year span. These targets, which included specific quotas for African, coloured, Indian, and white workers, ignited controversy. Critics, led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and several other groups, argued that these targets were unconstitutional and could trigger job losses.

Following the backlash, the government initiated a public consultation process, leading to significant changes in the proposed employment equity targets. The revised draft regulations for sector targets have done away with the distinction between provincial and national targets. They have also been simplified, focusing now only on gender and designated groups, rather than racial quotas.

Continued Focus on Inclusion

The revised regulations continue to emphasize top and senior management positions, professionally qualified and skilled levels, and individuals with disabilities. This aligns with the amendments made to the Employment Equity Act of 1998, which empower the Minister to identify and set employment equity numerical targets for each national economic sector. The exact details of these changes, however, have not been specified.

These revisions underscore the government's commitment to balancing the need for equity in employment with the realities of the marketplace, while simultaneously striving to uphold constitutional standards.