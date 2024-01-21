South African Elections: President Ramaphosa Leverages ANC's Legacy Amid Challenges

As South Africa gears up for the upcoming elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa is harnessing the historical successes of the African National Congress (ANC), to rally electoral support. The ANC, holding reigns in South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994, has a legacy of significant political and social transformations. President Ramaphosa is highlighting these accomplishments to appeal to voters and shore up confidence in the party's ability to continue governing effectively, despite challenges like economic difficulties and internal party conflicts.

The Leveraging of ANC's Legacy

President Ramaphosa's strategy, seemingly reliant on the ANC's historical reputation rather than recent achievements or future promises, signals a nostalgic appeal to voters. The ANC's role in establishing democracy and fostering development is being emphasized, evoking the party's past victories to bolster confidence in its prospects.

Challenges Ahead for the ANC

The popularity of former South African President Jacob Zuma poses a significant threat to the ANC's hopes of retaining its majority. A recent survey showed Zuma is 10 times more popular than President Ramaphosa in the key KwaZulu-Natal province, which could potentially sway the election results. Moreover, the ANC is working to stabilize its finances after facing a debt scandal last year, related to non-payment for the party’s 2019 election campaign materials.

Health Bill Controversy

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, passed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), is currently with President Ramaphosa awaiting his signature. However, various organizations and the Western Cape Government are urging the President to reconsider the bill due to concerns about inadequate consultation and procedural flaws. The need for an additional R200bn in tax revenue to finance the NHI, as pointed out by Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and Business for South Africa (B4SA), adds another layer of controversy.

In conclusion, President Ramaphosa's strategy of leaning on the ANC's historical reputation to gather support for the upcoming elections reflects both the party's strengths and its challenges. The outcome of the elections will reveal whether this strategy succeeds in convincing the electorate of the ANC's ability to continue leading South Africa towards further development and prosperity.