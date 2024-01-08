South African Education Minister Denies Financial Misconduct Allegations

In a press conference held on Tuesday, the South African Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr. Blade Nzimande, fervently denied allegations of financial misconduct related to contracts with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). The accusations come in the wake of a report by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), alleging corrupt dealings between Nzimande, the NSFAS, and undisclosed service providers.

Refuting Allegations of Financial Misconduct

Nzimande dismissed the allegations as baseless, part of a malicious backlash against his efforts to root out corruption within NSFAS and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions. He emphasized his commitment to eradicate irregular contracts and promote transparency within the NSFAS.

The OUTA has called for the resignation of Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson, Ernest Khoza, accusing them of corruption and mismanagement. Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, has also urged for action against Nzimande. In response, Nzimande accused OUTA of colluding with those initially branded as corrupt and disrupting the academic year without consideration for students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

Allegations of Political Donations

Among the accusations is a claim of a one million rand donation to Nzimande’s political organization, the South African Communist Party (SACP). Nzimande vehemently denied these claims, stating that he has never used departmental funds for the SACP and that the SACP rejects these false allegations. He asserted his clean conscience and track record of fighting corruption in his department.

Despite the controversy, Nzimande remains firm in his position, pledging to voluntarily submit himself to the ethical bodies of the African National Congress (ANC) and the SACP. His primary focus, he insisted, is the commencement of the academic year and the well-being of the students.