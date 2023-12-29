en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

South African Clergy Criticize Global Indifference Towards Palestinians

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:57 pm EST
South African Clergy Criticize Global Indifference Towards Palestinians

Upon returning from a Christmas Pilgrimage in Bethlehem, Reverend Frank Chikane, a prominent South African clergyman, delivered a blistering critique of what he sees as global negligence towards the suffering of Palestinians. These are a people who, in his words, have been enduring occupation, brutality, and killings since 1948. Chikane’s pointed remarks underscore the enduring conflict that continues to ravage the region and the seemingly insurmountable hurdles to peace.

Chikane’s Critique of Media Bias and World Indifference

Chikane’s critique extended to the media, which he accused of pro-Israel bias. He contended that Palestinian deaths often go unnoticed unless they affect Israelis. His sentiments echo a broader discussion about media objectivity and the portrayal of the Israel-Palestine conflict. This critique illuminates his perspective that the world’s indifference to the plight of the Palestinians is not just a failure of empathy, but also a failure of representation.

Chikane’s Past Remarks to the World Council of Churches

Chikane also took the opportunity to revisit his past remarks to the World Council of Churches (WCC), in which he stressed the urgent need for action to save lives in Palestine. His words highlight the pivotal role global religious bodies can play in influencing policy and galvanizing action in conflict zones.

Hamas Labeling and the Strategic Mistake

Furthermore, Chikane condemned the labeling of Hamas as the instigators of the war by the US and Israel. He deemed this a strategic mistake, as it resulted in increased support for Hamas among Palestinians in Gaza. This perspective sheds light on the complex dynamics of the conflict and how external influences can unintentionally bolster support for radical elements.

A Gesture of Solidarity and a Message to the US and Israel

The Christmas pilgrimage to Bethlehem by the group of South African Christian leaders, including Chikane, Archbishop Thami Ngcana, Dean Michael Weeder, and Ds Riaan de Villiers, was a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians. Their aim was to convey care and hope, influence Israeli and American perspectives, and address the paralysis of church structures due to European control. Nkululeko Conco, representing the Anglican church, emphasized the need for a ceasefire to address immediate humanitarian needs, such as access to healthcare, electricity, and food. The delegation’s visit served as a strong message to the US and Israel, emphasizing the necessity of acknowledging and addressing the plight of the Palestinians.

0
International Relations Palestine Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Uganda's Speke Resort Munyonyo Prepares to Host High-Level International Conferences

By Israel Ojoko

Unveiling Afghanistan's Economic Roadmap for 2023

By BNN Correspondents

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Case at the ICJ

By BNN Correspondents

The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliv ...
@Economy · 7 mins
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliv ...
heart comment 0
Indian Fashion’s Global Ascendancy: A Look Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Fashion's Global Ascendancy: A Look Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Global Shipping Industry Reroutes due to Red Sea Threats: Impact on Global Trade

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Global Shipping Industry Reroutes due to Red Sea Threats: Impact on Global Trade
2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action

By Quadri Adejumo

2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action
Xi Jinping Declares China-Taiwan ‘Reunification’ Inevitable Amid Tense Cross-Strait Relations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Declares China-Taiwan 'Reunification' Inevitable Amid Tense Cross-Strait Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
56 seconds
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
2 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
2 mins
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
3 mins
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
4 mins
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
4 mins
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
5 mins
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
5 mins
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
States Consider Measures to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Presidential Race
5 mins
States Consider Measures to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Presidential Race
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
10 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
58 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app