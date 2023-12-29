South African Clergy Criticize Global Indifference Towards Palestinians

Upon returning from a Christmas Pilgrimage in Bethlehem, Reverend Frank Chikane, a prominent South African clergyman, delivered a blistering critique of what he sees as global negligence towards the suffering of Palestinians. These are a people who, in his words, have been enduring occupation, brutality, and killings since 1948. Chikane’s pointed remarks underscore the enduring conflict that continues to ravage the region and the seemingly insurmountable hurdles to peace.

Chikane’s Critique of Media Bias and World Indifference

Chikane’s critique extended to the media, which he accused of pro-Israel bias. He contended that Palestinian deaths often go unnoticed unless they affect Israelis. His sentiments echo a broader discussion about media objectivity and the portrayal of the Israel-Palestine conflict. This critique illuminates his perspective that the world’s indifference to the plight of the Palestinians is not just a failure of empathy, but also a failure of representation.

Chikane’s Past Remarks to the World Council of Churches

Chikane also took the opportunity to revisit his past remarks to the World Council of Churches (WCC), in which he stressed the urgent need for action to save lives in Palestine. His words highlight the pivotal role global religious bodies can play in influencing policy and galvanizing action in conflict zones.

Hamas Labeling and the Strategic Mistake

Furthermore, Chikane condemned the labeling of Hamas as the instigators of the war by the US and Israel. He deemed this a strategic mistake, as it resulted in increased support for Hamas among Palestinians in Gaza. This perspective sheds light on the complex dynamics of the conflict and how external influences can unintentionally bolster support for radical elements.

A Gesture of Solidarity and a Message to the US and Israel

The Christmas pilgrimage to Bethlehem by the group of South African Christian leaders, including Chikane, Archbishop Thami Ngcana, Dean Michael Weeder, and Ds Riaan de Villiers, was a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians. Their aim was to convey care and hope, influence Israeli and American perspectives, and address the paralysis of church structures due to European control. Nkululeko Conco, representing the Anglican church, emphasized the need for a ceasefire to address immediate humanitarian needs, such as access to healthcare, electricity, and food. The delegation’s visit served as a strong message to the US and Israel, emphasizing the necessity of acknowledging and addressing the plight of the Palestinians.