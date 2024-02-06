South African Central Bank Holds Ground Amid ANC's Election Pressure

South Africa's central bank governor has underscored the economic toll of inflation, particularly on the nation's poor and vulnerable populations. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has proposed a broadening of the central bank's mandate to include support for the economy and job creation, alongside its primary goal of inflation targeting. This proposal surfaces as the ANC prepares for a challenging election, anticipated to be the most formidable since its ascension to power in 1994. The election is slated to take place before the end of August.

ANC's Proposal Amid Election Pressure

The proposal for a wider central bank mandate comes at a time when the ANC is bracing for what could be its toughest electoral challenge yet. The party has been grappling with declining support, evidenced by recent polls, and the upcoming elections are shrouded in unpredictability. In this context, the proposal to expand the central bank's role is seen as part of the ANC's strategies to retain power and governance, potentially by forging alliances with other political parties.

Central Bank Governor's Stance

Despite these political pressures, the central bank governor, Kganyago, has staunchly defended the bank's concentration on price stability. He asserts that it is a constitutional mandate and highlights that widening the bank's responsibilities would not address the country's underlying structural issues. Among these are problems like an unreliable electricity supply and inefficient logistics systems, which need to be resolved to stimulate economic growth.

South Africa's Economic Challenges

South Africans are currently grappling with frequent power outages and other infrastructure challenges that are stymieing economic growth, driving up inflation, and reducing consumption. The central bank has held the benchmark interest rate at 8.25%, the highest since 2009, in an effort to control inflation, which continues to exceed the preferred midpoint of its target range. The bank has indicated that it won't lower interest rates until a consistent decline in inflation is noted towards the target midpoint.