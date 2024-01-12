en English
Israel

South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza

South Africa, in a potentially precedent-setting move, has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to determine if Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza can be classified as genocide. The request was spurred by Israel’s three-month-long campaign against Hamas, which was initiated after the October 7th attacks on Israel. South Africa, known for its outspoken critique of the Gaza war, has accused Israel of violating the United Nations Genocide Convention, citing over 22,000 Palestinian deaths in the Hamas-controlled region.

Allegations of Genocide: South Africa’s Stand

South Africa’s allegations of genocide have brought the Israeli actions under the judicial microscope for the first time. This case represents a significant challenge for the ICJ, which lacks the power to enforce its rulings. The hearings are poised to begin with debates on whether immediate cessation orders should be issued to Israel, halting military operations while the case is under scrutiny.

Israel’s Defense: A Battle for Survival

Israel, however, has firmly denied these charges. The nation argues that its military campaign is a defensive measure in response to Hamas — recognized as a terrorist organization by the US and EU. Israel maintains that this group was behind the death of approximately 1,200 people in the October 7th attack. Moreover, Israel contends that efforts have been made to reduce civilian casualties in its fight against Hamas.

The Genocide Convention: A Question of Interpretation

The Genocide Convention, adopted in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust, has been ratified by 153 countries, including Israel and South Africa. It identifies genocide as acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. Furthermore, it obliges signatory nations to prevent and punish genocide. Israel’s denial of the genocide allegations hinges on its assertion that its military campaign is a legitimate defense and that measures have been taken to prevent civilian harm.

Israel Politics South Africa
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

