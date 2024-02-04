South Africa Sets Record of 27 Million Registered Voters, Online Platform Success

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has announced a significant surge in voter registration, marking a milestone in its history. The initial hours of the second voter registration weekend saw 304,221 individuals visiting polling stations, pushing the national voters' roll to surpass 27 million registrants for the first time. This number far exceeds the previous record of 26.7 million from the 2019 National and Provincial Elections.

The Commission's online registration platform has made a significant contribution, adding nearly 200,000 new registrations since its previous event in November 2023. The total registration activity reached 498,000, a number that further underscores the success of the registration drive.

The Department of Home Affairs played a crucial role in this achievement. Over the registration weekend, the department's offices remained open to assist citizens in obtaining the identity documents required for registration. More than 33,500 individuals received assistance during the first two days of the Voter Registration Weekend, with a peak influx of over 25,700 people on Saturday, 3 February. The department also extended its operating hours to accommodate 7,900 individuals.

Preparation for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections

With the 2024 National and Provincial Elections on the horizon, the Electoral Commission is making concerted efforts to ensure that every eligible voter is registered. Citizens are generally required to vote at the station where they are registered, though there are regulated exceptions. The Commission and the Department of Home Affairs are working in tandem to ensure a seamless electoral process, meeting the diverse needs of the public.

The Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza expressed gratitude for the public response and emphasized the importance of prompt document collection, urging first-time applicants to retrieve their IDs within 13 working days. In closing, the Electoral Commission extended its gratitude to the Department of Home Affairs for its support in this milestone achievement.